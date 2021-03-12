Wild Dog trailer: Nagarjuna promises a powerful action movie

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi on Friday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming action film Wild Dog, which stars Nagarjuna in the lead role. “FEROCIOUS,PATRIOTIC TALE OF A DAREDEVIL TEAM,” tweeted Chiranjeevi while sharing the teaser. “My brother Nag is Cool & Energetic as ever He is a fearless actor attempting all genres(sic),” he wrote.

Filmmaker Ashishor Solomon’s Wild Dog is inspired by the real-life terror attack that shook the city of Hyderabad. The film follows the aftermath of the serial bomb blasts that rattled Hyderabad in 2013. The government puts together a team of elite tactical officers to trace and hunt down those responsible for the attacks.

The 2.24-minute video gives us a peek into the action-packed entertainer whipped up by Solomon and the team. Nagarjuna plays a cold-blooded assassin who doesn’t think twice before pumping bullets into the criminals. He has been nicknamed Wild Dog for his efforts. He and his team make it their mission to kill every last terrorist to avenge the death of the innocents.

The film was earlier scheduled to premiere on Netflix, as there was uncertainty over reopening of the theatres in the Telugu states in the aftermath of the COVID-induced lockdown. The filmmakers were also worried about the public’s interest in going to the theatre during the pandemic. However, all their questions were answered following the success of a few movies that were released since January.

“When Krack released on Sankranti in theatres, it received a good collection and became a hit. And then in February, we saw Uppena, starring new faces, becoming a big hit. These films gave us the confidence that if we deliver good films, people will support them. So we pulled back from the OTT deal,” said Nagarjuna.

“Wild Dog was conceived, shot and edited for a big-screen experience,” he added. The filmmakers noted that Wild Dog will be made available on Netflix after 40-45 days of the film’s release in theatres.

Besides Nagarjuna, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni. Wild Dog is due in cinemas on April 2.