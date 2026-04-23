Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga believes a Michael Jackson biopic is ‘tricky’ to get right: The casting and controversy problem

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had named Michael Jackson as the one person whose life he would most want to put on screen. (Credit: @sandeepreddy.vanga, @michaeljackson/ Instagram)

Before Antoine Fuqua made Michael, before Jaafar Jackson put on the white glove, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was already thinking about what a Michael Jackson biopic would cost a filmmaker: creatively, morally, and practically.

In one of his interviews, Vanga was asked which real person he would most want to make a film about. His answer was Michael Jackson. And then he spent a few minutes explaining exactly why that film would be nearly impossible to get right.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, did not hesitate when the question came up. Jackson’s life, he said, had everything a filmmaker could want. The childhood, the transformation, the spectacle, the tragedy. What he was less certain about was who could play him.