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Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga believes a Michael Jackson biopic is ‘tricky’ to get right: The casting and controversy problem
Long before a Michael Jackson biopic became a reality, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already thought it through: the casting problem, the extraordinary life, and the part that makes any filmmaker nervous.
Before Antoine Fuqua made Michael, before Jaafar Jackson put on the white glove, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was already thinking about what a Michael Jackson biopic would cost a filmmaker: creatively, morally, and practically.
In one of his interviews, Vanga was asked which real person he would most want to make a film about. His answer was Michael Jackson. And then he spent a few minutes explaining exactly why that film would be nearly impossible to get right.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, did not hesitate when the question came up. Jackson’s life, he said, had everything a filmmaker could want. The childhood, the transformation, the spectacle, the tragedy. What he was less certain about was who could play him.
Vanga said, “It is a very interesting life, you know, Michael Jackson’s life right from his childhood, when he was singing in school, and how he changed his skin color and all that, what he has been through, it’s a great journey, great story. But who will play Michael Jackson? So that’s the question.”
Also Read: Michael trailer ignites nostalgia as Jaafar Jackson steps into Michael Jackson’s shoes. Watch
The dream and the problem
For Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the appeal of Michael Jackson’s story was not hard to explain. As a filmmaker drawn to raw, layered characters, the material would be a natural fit.
But his honest reservation, the casting, is one that has stumped everyone who has thought seriously about this project. Jackson’s physicality, his movement, his voice, his very presence on stage were unlike anyone who came before or after him. “That will be a dream come true. I’m saying that everybody is going to buy the ticket. I mean, like, whoever directs it, I’m going to buy the ticket and watch, because I want to know right. But it becomes tricky,” Vanga said.
What the filmmaker said next was where the interview became genuinely interesting. Because beyond the casting question, he identified the other problem that sits at the centre of any honest attempt to tell Michael Jackson’s story: the sexual abuse allegations that followed the pop icon for the last two decades of his life and have only grown more complicated since his death. “I think that angle becomes tricky and you never know what is the right set and the wrong until something got proved. We really don’t know.”
Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and releasing on Friday, is the long-awaited biographical film on the life of Michael Jackson. Jaafar Jackson, the pop star’s nephew, plays the title role, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long cast as his parents Joseph and Katherine Jackson.
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