97 takes for one shot: Why Prithviraj was ‘at war’ with SS Rajamouli on Varanasi sets

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s ambitious film Varanasi, has opened up about what it is like working with the celebrated filmmaker. Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, the movie also features Prithviraj as the primary antagonist.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor praised Rajamouli’s relentless work ethic, attention to detail and collaborative approach, calling him the hardest-working filmmaker he has ever worked with.

According to Prithviraj, SS Rajamouli approaches filmmaking with the enthusiasm of someone directing his very first film despite being one of India’s most successful directors.

“You look at Rajamouli behind cameras or monitors or with the actors. For someone who doesn’t know him, it will seem like he is a new director who had to wait 20, 30 years to make his first film and has finally got the opportunity to make the film he really wanted to make. That’s the vibe he gives you. That’s all there is to learn from him.”

Praising the filmmaker’s dedication on set, the actor continued, “I have not worked with a harder-working filmmaker. When he says 7 am first shot, by the time I, Mahesh and Priyanka reach there, he would have set up the jimmy jib, done rehearsals, corrected everything and he would be waiting for the actors. And I am like, ‘What time did you come?’ And he will be like, ‘I was here at 5:15.’ He will be the last one to leave. He hardly sits down when our shots are going on. Our lunch breaks are 20 minutes. He is just incredible.”

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‘I don’t know, but we will figure it out’

Prithviraj also recalled an incident from the script narration that left a lasting impression on him. Rather than pretending to have every answer, SS Rajamouli admitted he was still figuring out how to execute one of the film’s most ambitious sequences.

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“The way he approaches his craft, the way he approaches the opportunities that have been presented in front of him, everything you need to learn is right there. It is a privilege to watch someone who has achieved so much, is a pathbreaker, work so closely. The greatest thing is, when he first narrated the script of Varanasi to me, there is a particular sequence and I asked him how are you going to shoot this. And he was like, ‘I don’t know but we will figure it out.’ And when he shot it, he shot it incredibly well..”

‘Trust him and do it’

Prithviraj admitted that there are moments when his instincts as an actor clash with SS Rajamouli’s vision, but experience has taught him to trust the filmmaker completely.

“Sometimes the actor in me is at war with what he wants me to do and I also know that my job is to deliver what he wants me to deliver. But later on, when you see the footage, you think this is why he wanted me to do that.”

He also praised Rajamouli’s ability to balance the larger vision of a film while paying close attention to every scene.

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“It is very tough to never lose sight of the big picture when you are making a film like Varanasi. I haven’t encountered this scale before and Rajamouli sir says neither have I. To always be in touch with the bigger picture of the whole thing and then micromanage each particular moment of that film takes a lot of skill and dedication to the craft.”

Explaining how Rajamouli works with actors, Prithviraj said, “I figured out the best way for me is to trust his judgement and do it the way he is asking me to. Then I go and ask him. He will sit you down and explain, this is how it is, and if you want to do it another way we will do a take. He lets the actor be such a big part of the process.”

‘Rajamouli is the best actor who has directed me’

Prithviraj went on to describe SS Rajamouli as one of the finest directors he has worked with when it comes to guiding performances.

“Aside from the short time when I was directed by Mr Mohanlal, Rajamouli is the best actor who has directed me. He will act the scene he wants you to do for you to judge the pitch, tonality he wants in the scene.”

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A scene that took nearly 97 takes

The actor also revealed that Rajamouli once shot nearly 97 takes of a single scene featuring him and Mahesh Babu.

“This is not an exaggeration. A particular shot in the film, Mahesh and I started shooting in the morning. I don’t know whether it was take 94 or 97. We started that one shot in the morning. We came for lunch break and by the time the second morsel of food was in the mouth, the shot was ready and we went back and started again. At 6:30 or 7, we were still trying and then finally he was like, pack-up, we will do this tomorrow morning. It actually happened. It is a real day of shoot.”

About Varanasi

Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and is among the most anticipated Indian films currently in production. The epic action-adventure also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.