Why Nagarjuna-starrer Hello Brother’s composer Koti Saluri was left ‘anguished’ by Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

When the teaser for the upcoming Telugu film Dacoit dropped last December, the moment that caught everyone’s attention was not a chase sequence or a piece of dialogue. It was a song from 1994 that audiences had not heard in years, suddenly back and louder than ever. The remix of “Kannepettaro Kannu Kottaro,” a chartbuster from Nagarjuna’s Hello Brother, turned the teaser into a talking point across Telugu social media almost overnight. What nobody outside the production knew at the time was that the man who originally composed the song had not been told about any of it.

Koti Saluri, one half of the celebrated composer duo Raj-Koti, expressed his unhappiness about the team failing to inform him of the remix in an earlier event, saying it was basic courtesy to inform the original composer when recreating a song and that it did not happen.