Why Nagarjuna Akkineni got emotional during dinner with Aamir Khan, see photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan left the south star Nagarjuna Akkineni emotional on his recent visit to Hyderabad. He was in the city to promote Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya’s latest release, Love Story. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also stars Sai Pallavi. It is the first big-ticket Telugu movie to release in theatres post the second wave of Covid-19.

After the promotional event, Nagarjuna and his family hosted a dinner for Khan. At the dinner, the 62-year-old actor was told about Naga Chaitanya’s character’s name in Laal Singh Chadha, where he shares the screen with Khan. The Majili star is called Bala Raju in the movie. Coincidently, Nagarjuna’s father and iconic actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) had played a character with the same name in the movie Balaraju more than 70 years ago. The fact left Nagarjuna surprised and emotional.

ANR died of stomach cancer in 2014 at the age of 90. He was active in the film industry from the early 40s till 2013. His last film was Manam, which was released in 2014. Written and directed by Vikram Kumar, the movie saw him sharing screen space with his son Nagarjuna and grandson Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his debut in Bollywood with Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha, recently shared his experience of working on the film. He said, “I got the opportunity of Laal Singh Chaddha magically, and everything happened organically. It was a great learning experience for me to spend nearly 50 days with Aamir Khan.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ 1994 movie Forrest Gump. The film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. It is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.