Why Allu Arjun spent an entire day in tears when Sridevi married Boney Kapoor

Allu Arjun once said that Sridevi's marriage left him in tears for a whole day

Actor Allu Arjun has spoken in the past about his childhood crush on the late Sridevi, revealing that when the actress married filmmaker Boney Kapoor on June 2, 1996, he was so devastated that he spent the entire day in tears.

“I had a huge crush on Sridevi. I loved her so much that I couldn’t see anyone else like her,” Allu Arjun said in an interview. “When I came to know that she got married to Boney Kapoor, I cried the whole day. I couldn’t believe it.”

Sridevi and Boney’s wedding took place on June 2, 1996, in Shirdi. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor married in a private ceremony attended only by immediate family. The wedding was kept under wraps for months and only became public knowledge in January 1997, when Sridevi was pregnant with their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.

The marriage was one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood at the time, given that Boney was still married to his first wife, Mona Shourie, when his relationship with Sridevi began.

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For Allu Arjun, the admiration was not a passing phase. He described it as serious devotion rather than a casual celebrity crush, saying Sridevi was unlike anyone else he had seen on screen.

He was far from the only one who felt that way. Sridevi was, for an entire generation that grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, the defining female star of Indian cinema. She began acting at the age of four in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai and went on to appear in over 300 films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai. She is survived by Boney Kapoor and their two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Allu Arjun is now married to Sneha Reddy. The couple has two children, Ayaan and Arha. His most recent release was Pushpa 2: The Rule, which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has one of the most stacked lineups in Indian cinema right now. One of his most talked films are with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6, currently in production under Sun Pictures with Deepika Padukone confirmed as the female lead. Beyond that, he is also collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe fame.