Who is Rana Daggubati’s fiance Miheeka Bajaj?

On Tuesday, Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj with an Instagram post. In the post, Rana wrote, “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj.” Ever since the announcement, fans have been trying to find out more about Rana’s lady love as their romance was kept under wraps until today.

Who is Miheeka Bajaj?

Miheeka, born and raised in Hyderabad, is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She runs an interior design and decor business, Dew Drop Design Studio. The company also plans weddings and other events. Miheeka got her Masters degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.

In an Instagram post, Miheeka said, “Growing up in a city rich in heritage, with images of crystal billiard tables and trunks overflowing with parkas, my memories of childhood are full of visits to vibrant, bustling markets and stunning palaces in various corners of India, with my mother, an avid antique collector.”

She continued, “This sparked an interest in everything vintage and timeless, whether it be a love for flowers, horses, palaces or fine jewellery or architecture. With a Masters Degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University, I felt a natural progression towards event decor. The idea of weaving a client’s dream into reality makes me feel whole.”

Her mother Bunty is the director & creative head of Krsala jewels, a couture jewellery brand. Miheeka has often credited her mother for her success. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Everything Dewdrop Design Studio is today is because of you.. thank you for always being my strength! A girl is nothing without her mother!”

In a 2018 interview to You and I magazine, Miheeka Bajaj said, “Food is a big passion of mine, and so cooking is one of my favourite hobbies. I also love reading books. I enjoy writing occasionally. And gifting. I plan on starting a company dedicated to luxury gifting in the near future.”

