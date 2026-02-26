Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Vijay Deverakonda felt ‘weird’ tying mangalsutra around Rashmika Mandanna’s neck: ‘I was scared’
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26. The couple had an intimate wedding in Udaipur.
After seven years of keeping their relationship under wraps, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. However, interestingly, this wasn’t the first time the two had been “married.” The couple first met while working on the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama, which went on to become a massive box-office success, concluded with a fairytale wedding sequence between their characters. But filming that scene turned out to be unexpectedly overwhelming for Vijay.
As part of the shoot, he had to perform the traditional ritual of tying the three knots of the mangalsutra — just like in a real Telugu wedding. Recalling the moment while promoting the film in an interview with NTV, Vijay had said, “Sitting in a pelli mandapam (wedding altar) and all is fine, but there’s a shot of me tying the three knots. It scared me a lot. Even though I knew it was just a shoot, the girl (Rashmika) is sitting there in a pattu cheera (silk saree), and I am there in a pattu pancha (traditional dhoti). It all looked like a proper wedding, with flowers and everything. They asked me to tie all three knots in the shot.”
He added, “I was like, what is even happening? I was telling the heroine, this is really weird. This was the third time she had gotten married on screen, and she wasn’t worried.”
Ever since their first film together, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were frequently rumoured to be dating, though they chose to remain tight-lipped for years. The couple finally confirmed their relationship just days before their wedding.
Following the ceremony, Vijay shared a series of heartfelt wedding pictures and penned an emotional note for his best friend-turned-wife Rashmika.
The actor captioned the post, “One day, I missed her.” Elaborating further, he wrote, “Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me.” He continued, “Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her — just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife.”
Rashmika Mandanna, too, shared a touching note for her “husband” Vijay Deverakonda.
An excerpt from Rashmika’s Instagram caption read, “Introducing to you now ‘My Husband’! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could ever imagine.”
