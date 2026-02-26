When Vijay Deverakonda felt ‘weird’ tying mangalsutra around Rashmika Mandanna’s neck: ‘I was scared’

After seven years of keeping their relationship under wraps, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot today in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. However, interestingly, this wasn’t the first time the two had been “married.” The couple first met while working on the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama, which went on to become a massive box-office success, concluded with a fairytale wedding sequence between their characters. But filming that scene turned out to be unexpectedly overwhelming for Vijay.

As part of the shoot, he had to perform the traditional ritual of tying the three knots of the mangalsutra — just like in a real Telugu wedding. Recalling the moment while promoting the film in an interview with NTV, Vijay had said, “Sitting in a pelli mandapam (wedding altar) and all is fine, but there’s a shot of me tying the three knots. It scared me a lot. Even though I knew it was just a shoot, the girl (Rashmika) is sitting there in a pattu cheera (silk saree), and I am there in a pattu pancha (traditional dhoti). It all looked like a proper wedding, with flowers and everything. They asked me to tie all three knots in the shot.”