When Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about ‘fixing a date’ to welcome her first child

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a busy few days, and it is not just because of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has opened well at the box office. But it’s a separate piece of news that has taken over conversations around Samantha: a wave of pregnancy speculation has emerged following clips from a celebration with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, whom she married in December 2025. Neither of them has confirmed or denied it so far.

This isn’t the first time the subject of starting a family has come up for Samantha. Long before her current marriage, she had spoken in detail about her plans to become a mother.

Back in 2018, a few months after marrying her then husband Naga Chaitanya, she spoke about family planning, a question she was clearly used to fielding by then.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu laughed it off at first, saying she and Chaitanya had genuinely sat down and picked a date for when they wanted to have their first child. “The date has been fixed! Like, as if that’s going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay (Naga Chaitanya) seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date!” she said in an interview with Film Companion, adding, “But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby.”

Also Read: ‘Why question my ability to reproduce?’: Ram Charan-Upasana’s journey to becoming parents

When asked if her acting career will take a back seat after she starts a family, the actor said, “When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That’s something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me.”

‘Last film, wants to take a break and have children’

During Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam promotions in 2021, producer Neelima Guna revealed that Samantha had planned to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya later that year. According to Neelima, Samantha requested her if they can wrap up the shoot before August 2021, so she could plan a baby with Chaitanya and take a break from acting in films.

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“Last year itself, when my father director Gunasekhar garu and I approached Samantha for Shaakuntalam, she loved the story and was very excited by it, but she told us that if she were to accept the role, the shooting should be completed by maximum July/August this year. She informed me that she was planning to start a family and that she wants to become a mother and that it would be her priority,” Neelima said in an interview with The News Minute

“As soon as she heard that, she was very happy and onboard with this. She told me that this would be her last film and that after this, she wants to take a long break and have children, plan her family. Through the schedules also, we never took a break since we wanted to accommodate this request from her side,” Neelima added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya separated in 2021, four years after their wedding. He has since married actor Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025.