When Rashmika Mandanna shared she is in touch with all her exes and their families: ‘I meet their families, present, past, current, future’

After seven years of quietly dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has finally tied the knot with him in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Though the couple never publicly confirmed their relationship for years, there was a time when Rashmika candidly admitted that she remains in touch with all her exes.

In an old interview with Mirchi Plus, Rashmika participated in a rapid-fire round where she had to respond with either “hi” or “bye” — “hi” meaning she would welcome it in her life, and “bye” meaning she would shoo it away. When asked, “When you see your ex at a party — hi or bye?” Rashmika promptly replied, “Hi!”

Explaining her answer, she said, “I am still friends with my exes. I sort of meet the families — their present, past, current, future.” The interviewer jokingly remarked, “This is not a great trait.” Agreeing, Rashmika laughed and said, “I know. But I have a good relationship with them.”

During the same interview, when asked to respond with “hi” or “bye” to the idea of “dating a fan,” Rashmika replied, “Complicated.”

The interviewer quipped, “But being friends with your exes is not complicated?” Laughing, she responded, “I don’t know. I think dating a fan is fun.”

ALSO READ | Shark Tank India’s new judge Shaily Mehrotra was told ‘OG sharks are bullies, won’t let you speak’: Now Anupam Mittal says ‘aap bolo’

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 opposite Rakshit Shetty. The two soon began dating and even got engaged in 2017. However, a year later — just before the release of Geetha Govindam — they mutually called off their engagement. Around the same time, Rashmika was rumoured to be growing close to Vijay Vijay Deverakonda, with whom she later shared screen space again in Dear Comrade.

Story continues below this ad

Since then, fans frequently linked Rashmika and Vijay, often pointing out similarities in their holiday pictures and social media posts. After years of speculation, the couple finally confirmed their relationship just days before their wedding.

Sharing a heartfelt note on their respective Instagram Stories, they wrote: “Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love.”

Since then, the couple has actively shared glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media, offering fans a sneak peek into the celebrations. The pre-wedding events included a fun “VIROSH Premier League,” followed by traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

Honouring both their roots, the couple held two separate ceremonies — a traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay Deverakonda’s family in the morning and a customary Coorg wedding for Rashmika Mandanna’s family in the evening.