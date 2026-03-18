When Prabhas got six-pack abs, shed 30 kilos much before Baahubali fame: ‘People won’t accept a flat hero’

Prabhas rose to pan-India fame after the massive success of Baahubali: The Beginning, with his chiselled physique becoming one of the most talked-about aspects of his transformation. However, long before collaborating with SS Rajamouli, the actor had already begun his fitness journey under celebrity trainer Gavin, who once helped him shed over 30 kilos. In an interview with Suman TV, Gavin revealed that he had been training Prabhas even before he entered films and continued working with him through projects like Varsham and Chatrapathi.

“He is hardworking and very dedicated. I started training him at the YMCA gym before he got into movies. I was with him from Varsham to Chatrapathi,” Gavin said. Recalling his routine, the trainer shared that Prabhas trained almost every day. “I used to train him at his house. He worked out daily except Sundays. The best part about him is his dedication—if he takes up something, he gives it his 100%, which makes transformation easier depending on the role.”