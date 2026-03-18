When Prabhas got six-pack abs, shed 30 kilos much before Baahubali fame: ‘People won’t accept a flat hero’
Celebrity fitness trainer Gavin recalled a time when six-pack abs were considered essential, he said, “I asked Prabhas to develop a six-pack physique, as audiences wouldn’t accept a lean hero opposite leading ladies.
Prabhas rose to pan-India fame after the massive success of Baahubali: The Beginning, with his chiselled physique becoming one of the most talked-about aspects of his transformation. However, long before collaborating with SS Rajamouli, the actor had already begun his fitness journey under celebrity trainer Gavin, who once helped him shed over 30 kilos. In an interview with Suman TV, Gavin revealed that he had been training Prabhas even before he entered films and continued working with him through projects like Varsham and Chatrapathi.
“He is hardworking and very dedicated. I started training him at the YMCA gym before he got into movies. I was with him from Varsham to Chatrapathi,” Gavin said. Recalling his routine, the trainer shared that Prabhas trained almost every day. “I used to train him at his house. He worked out daily except Sundays. The best part about him is his dedication—if he takes up something, he gives it his 100%, which makes transformation easier depending on the role.”
Gavin also opened up about helping the actor lose over 30 kilos. “We focused on a high-protein diet along with intense training. But I made sure it wasn’t monotonous,” he explained.
Instead of sticking to conventional gym routines, Gavin kept the workouts dynamic and engaging. “Some days we did boxing, sometimes trained in the steam room. We focused on compound training and played sports like basketball and handball. It wasn’t just about lifting weights—we incorporated a lot of body movement and made sure he enjoyed the process.”
Speaking about Prabhas’ well-known love for food, Gavin added with a laugh, “He follows his diet strictly until the final shot. After that, nobody can stop him.” Reflecting on his experience, Gavin said, “He has always been cooperative. Compared to many in the film industry, working with him has been a great experience.”
Recalling a time when six-pack abs were considered essential, he said, “I asked Prabhas to develop a six-pack physique, as audiences wouldn’t accept a lean hero opposite leading ladies. But things have changed drastically now—today, viewers care far more about content and performance than just physical transformation.”
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Vijay Thakkar, functional medicine expert and celebrity trainer, had earlier told Indian Express how six-pack abs and looking good cannot be the only markers for fitness. “While societal norms have placed great emphasis on visual appeal and have positioned the abdominal definition as a symbol of fitness, it’s vital to note that a toned midsection does not necessarily mean optimal health. It’s also essential to consider cardiovascular health, muscular strength and endurance, flexibility, mental wellness, and other physiological markers like homocysteine, C-reactive protein, blood sugar, blood pressure, lipoprotein and cholesterol levels. These are equally if not more essential biomarkers of overall health and fitness,” he said.
He also cautioned against how over emphasis on looks can trigger body image issues. “The overemphasis on abs may trigger body image issues, contributing to unhealthy attitudes and practices, including eating disorders. Therefore, as a society, we should promote a balanced approach to fitness that champions correct breathing techniques, general well-being, functional strength, and mental health above aesthetic ideals.”
During the same conversation, Gavin also named Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as among the fittest actors in Indian cinema.
“If you’re looking for a ‘Greek god’ physique, I would suggest Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. They are obsessed with fitness,” he said, adding, “There’s a thin line between passion and obsession. They have a full team—dieticians, doctors, trainers—and invest heavily in their fitness. That’s a trend the industry here should adopt instead of relying on just one person for everything.”
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DISCLAIMER: Dietary and fitness needs vary significantly by person. Readers are advised to consult a qualified nutritionist or doctor before making major dietary changes.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
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