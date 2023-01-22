When Namrata Shirodkar spoke about meeting Mahesh Babu, quitting films: ‘I didn’t think films were important’

Actor and producer Namrata Shirodkar enjoyed a successful modeling career before she entered films with Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai and went on to do movies in different languages. However, her life took a new turns when she met her soon-to-be husband Mahesh Babu on sets of Telugu film Vamsi. While everyone knows that Mahesh didn’t want a working wife, Namrata shared that she has no regrets about giving up films.

Namrata and Mahesh shot for Vamsi in New Zealand for 52 days. It was then that they got a chance to know each other better and eventually started dating, which culminated into marriage.

In an interview with celebrity journalist Prema, Namrata, who has been part of hit films such as Vaastav and Pukar, said that she never planned her life and when she met Mahesh, she was clear that films and career didn’t matter as much as being with the person she was in love with.

Namrata said, “I have zero regrets. For me, I have never planned anything right from the beginning. From the time I finished school. Like what I wanted to do, I wasn’t sure. I got a chance to model and I was successful doing that, then from that the next step was acting so I got into movies. Where I met Mahesh and our relationship culminated into marriage and I think that was the most beautiful part of my journey. I don’t think anything would have matched or come closer to it at that time. So, I didn’t think films were important, I didn’t think career was important at that time. I just thought that I want to be married to this man and I want to start a family and I did just that and here I am.”

Namrata, who also won the Miss Femina title in 1993, is now a producer and mother of son Gautam and daughter Sithara. Even now, if she is offered a role, she is not tempted to take it up.

Asked if she thinks of getting back to acting, Namrata said, “Never. Not for a second. I don’t have the patience to leave my family and go and sit on a set. I enjoy Mahesh’s shootings, mingling with the unit, checking if everything is ok. I enjoy that portion more than getting ready to face the camera. I am happy to do it behind the camera.”