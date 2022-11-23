scorecardresearch
When Naga Chaitanya revealed link between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and his tattoo: ‘It’s not something you would want to imitate’

Naga Chaitanya got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a grand wedding ceremony on October 6, 2017. After four years of marriage, the couple separated in 2021 citing personal differences.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. (Photo: Twitter/Nagarjuna)

Actor Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The actor enjoys a significant fan following among the younger generation. As a token of their admiration for him, some of his fans have tattooed his name on them. Fans tattooing the names and images of their favourite stars is not something unheard of. And Chaitanya seems to appreciate the gesture of love, but he also has a word of caution for his fans who want to get a tattoo similar to the one he has on his forearm.

“I have met a few fans, who have tattooed my name and all. And they have imitated this tattoo. It’s not something you would want to imitate. What do you think it is?” the actor questioned an interviewer in an interview.

The tattoo he has on his forearm is a morse code. But, it is not his date of birth but something very personal. “It’s the day I got married. So I don’t want fans to put that. I feel really bad when they tattoo these things on. Don’t. Things might just change,” he said.

In the interview, Naga also revealed that he never thought of getting rid of the tattoo even after the divorce.

Naga Chaitanya got married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a grand wedding ceremony on October 6, 2017. The two-day wedding ceremony dominated the media coverage at the time. After four years of marriage, the couple separated in 2021 citing personal differences.

“Like if you put us both (Naga Chaitanya and Samantha) in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes,” Samantha said during her debut on Koffee With Karan while responding to whether there were any hard feelings between her and Naga. However, she also said that the situation may become amicable between them “sometime in the future.”

