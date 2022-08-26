Mike Tyson forgets he is a part of Liger, asks interviewer: ‘I don’t know, tell me about it’. Watch video

Boxing legend Mike Tyson joining the cast of Liger made a huge noise in India’s pop culture scene. However, it seems, that back in Las Vegas, Tyson had no clue about his role in the movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

A video from the recording of a podcast is online, presumably Hotboxin With Mike Tyson, and the boxer seems to be under the influence as he is having a free-wheeling conversation without any inhibitions. During the conversation, Tyson is asked about his part in latest Bollywood movie Liger. “I heard you are getting into comedy movies again?” asks the friend. “I don’t know,” a dazed looking Tyson answers. “Tell me about it, read it back to me.”

And they all Google the movie Liger to know about what movie Tyson was going to do in India. “What is a liger?” someone asks as Tyson explains the biological origin of the animal, which is a cross between a liger and a tiger. And the conversation hovers around the beast as they continue to debate about the liger’s physical attributes and social skills. And one of Tyson’s friends wonders if he can beat up a liger. “No way,” Tyson answers, without further encouraging that thought. “It will take two seconds to kill you. Lion ain’t that fast,” Tyson passes a running commentary while watching a video of a liger tribe.

It’s noteworthy that Tyson was known for having tigers as pets.

It takes a minute more before the team returns to Liger, the movie, and they all decide to watch the film’s trailer. As the first teaser of the film wasn’t available until December 2021, they end up watching a fan-made trailer. They take some time to realise that it was a fake teaser. The whole episode of Tyson and his friends wondering about Liger looks straight out of some low-budget Hollywood stoner movie.

It’s safe to assume that the recording of the podcast happened during the very early days of the project. The former heavyweight boxing champion had joined the sets of Liger last November and shot for the movie along with the film’s main cast Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. The filmmakers had released the behind-scene video when they shot in Las Vegas with Tyson. The boxing legend could be seen showing a lot of affection for Deverakonda.

Liger was released on Thursday. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has garnered bad reviews from critics. And it remains to be seen how it performs at the box office in the coming days.