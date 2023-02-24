Happy Birthday Nani: When Dasara actor agreed to take up his first acting gig after seeing mother’s excitement

In the latest episode of chat show Nijam With Smita, Telugu star Nani, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today, revealed how he got his first acting gig in director Mohan Krishna’s film Ashta Chamma, in which he was originally just an assistant director but ended up playing the role of the hero named Rambabu.

Recalling those days, Nani said, “With Ashta Chamma, I was an assistant director then. I used to write scripts. I had to enact an idea that I had written. That person couldn’t do it well and they made me do it as I was the AD. And during the edit at the studio, Mohan Krishna had his meetings about Ashta Chamma. They felt I am good and they called me for Srinivas Avasarala’s role.”

The actor continued, “When I told my mother that they offered me a film as an actor, she looked very delighted and asked me if I will be on the big screen. And because she asked me so excitedly, I thought I will do one film…but that process shifted me to the hero’s role.”

Also Read | Nani shares adorable photo and video celebrating 10 years of married life with Anjana Yelavarthy

On the chat show, Nani’s sister Deepthi Ghanta also made an appearance via a pre-recorded video. The elder sister revealed how even though the family never encouraged Nani, he was always clear that he would be part of the film industry.

Explaining his journey from childhood, Deepthi said, “Cinema’s craze started when he (Nani) was a kid. When Nani was a kid, ours was a small house with a big family. The house was always filled with cousins and friends and Nani was never interested in studies. For him entertainment was movies. Watching movies through the weekend and talking about films the entire week. And since then, he wanted to be a hero. Those days he used to say that he was a hero but later after getting to know the realities he started saying that he wanted to be a director. Neither me nor our family encouraged him and told him that it’s difficult to become successful in this field without a background. But seeing his struggle and dedication towards cinema eventually we felt this is his career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Deepthi Ghanta feels that her younger brother will always be part of the film industry, in whichever capacity.

“Be it success or failure, he would never be happy doing anything else. And after 20 years, people might think that Nani has worked hard to reach this stage without any background. But the thing is even if he is told that he needs to struggle for the next 20 years without any success, he would still be working as an assistant director or even a spot boy doing something related to cinema all his life,” she said.

Nani will soon be seen in Dasara. The movie, which is written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, will release in theatres on March 30.