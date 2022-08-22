scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

When Chiranjeevi’s salary was ‘bigger than Bachchan’s’

On Chiranjeevi's birthday, an old cover of an English magazine featuring the superstar surfaced online.

ChiranjeeviAn old picture of Chiranjeevi. (Photo: Twitter/KChiruTweets)

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi, who is celebrating his 67th birthday today, has been a force to reckon with in the Indian film industry since the late 1970s. He tasted indisputable stardom during the 1980s with a series of blockbuster movies, turning him into one of the highest paid stars of the 90s.

On Chiranjeevi’s birthday, an old cover of an English magazine featuring the ‘Megastar’ surfaced online. In the September 13, 1992 issue, The Week magazine claims that Chiranjeevi received a whopping salary of Rs 1.25 crore for a film, calling him ‘bigger than Bachchan’.

Most movies of Chiranjeevi that came out in the 90s were commercial blockbusters that cemented his position to an extent that he remains a formidable force even 30 years later. Some of the hits include Kondaveeti Donga, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Kodama Simham, Gang Leader, Aapadbandhavudu and Mutha Mestri.

It’s worth noting that Chiranjeevi has shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2019 historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Big B had played the mentor of Chiranjeevi’s character in the movie that narrated a story inspired by the real-life revolt led by a Telugu leader against the British Raj.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi has multiple projects in the pipeline. One highly awaited movie is GodFather, which is the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. The teaser of the movie was revealed on the eve of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. And it showed Chiranjeevi doing over-the-top action sequences along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The Telugu remake is directed by Mohan Raja.

