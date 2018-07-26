What the F song: Vijay Deverakonda turns singer for Geetha Govindham

Vijay Deverakonda’s song What the F is the second single from the Geetha Govindham album. Vijay Deverakonda’s song What the F is the second single from the Geetha Govindham album.

Vijay Deverakonda has sung a song for his upcoming film Geetha Govindham, also starring Rashmika Mandanna. Keeping his ‘Rowdy’ quotient intact, the Arjun Reddy actor has voiced the anthemic track for frustrated ‘rowdy’ boys. The tune sounds more like a chant or a rhyme that seems to be sung by a ‘soup boy’. The video also features Vijay in the studios, recording the song. It also has a couple of snippets from the film version of the number where Vijay belts out a few moves.

Tweeting out the video link, Vijay in his characteristic style, wrote, “#WhatTheF When you aren’t a singer, But sing just so your Rowdies can scream and have fun in the theatres :) this one’s just for you. (sic)”

Watch What the F song:

#WhatTheF

When you aren’t a singer, But sing just so your Rowdies can scream and have fun in the theatres :) this one’s just for you.https://t.co/vCzfVJ39uw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 26, 2018

Geetha Govindham has music by Gopi Sundar, who is famous for his work in Malayalam. “What the F” is the second single from the album after “Inkem Inkem kavali”. “Inkem” went on to be a chartbuster garnering praise from all quarters for its enchanting tune. The full album is said to be released on July 29 while the film will hit the screens on August 15.

Vijay and Rashmika will also be seen together in the upcoming film Dear Comrade, which went on the floors recently. Vijay has many films in his kitty. His upcoming supernatural thriller Taxiwala was expected to hit the screens this year but has been delayed for post-production reasons. He also has a Tamil film titled NOTA in the pipeline.

