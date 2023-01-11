What NTR Jr, Ram Charan said about shooting RRR’s Golden Globe-winner Naatu Naatu: ‘My knees still wobble… it was a beautiful torture’

Music composer MM Keeravani, along with singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, for the RRR song “Naatu Naatu,” which became an anthem of sorts for fans of director SS Rajamouli. The historical epic has also been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the 80th Golden Globes.

Ahead of the award ceremony, the films actor Ram Charan indulged in a chat with the evening’s host, Marc Malkin, at this year’s Grey Carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

When Ram was asked who got hurt the most in the action sequences, he brought up Naatu Naatu. “My knees still wobble talking about it. Ya, it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it,” he said.

After winning the Golden Globes, Ram took to his social media platforms to celebrate the milestone victory of RRR. Sharing a picture with Rajamouli, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani, he wrote, “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES.”

Speaking about Naatu Naatu, Jr NTR called it the ‘icing on the cake’ and recalled how SS Rajamouli got him and Ram Charan to get it perfect. “We shot it on the last leg of the film. We were tortured for 65 nights. We were beating each other, me and Ram Charan — we were killing each other and then it started with apologising — SS Rajamouli really wanted us to hate each other. Finally, by the 21st or 22nd night, we stopped apologising and said let’s get it done. And that’s when he brings his bazooka, called Naatu Naatu. We’ve done complicated steps, but Naatu Naatu is not about the steps being complicated, it was the synchronisation, which Rajamouli stressed on,” he said during a discussion at Directors Guild of America.

Sharing a picture of the music composer, Jr NTR too shared a congratulatory post after Naatu Naatu won the best song at Golden Globes. He wrote, “Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart… #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie.”

“Naatu Naatu,” a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was competing against Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. A dance-off number in which the central characters, played by NTR Jr and Ram Charan, challenge British oppressors, “Naatu Naatu” became known for its elaborate choreography and musical storytelling.