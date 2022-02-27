What makes Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak work at the box office?

The euphoria over Bheemla Nayak ‘s theatrical release has gripped the fans of Pawan Kalyan and movie-lovers in the Telugu states. Although the film is Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum and comparisons between the original and the Telugu remake are inevitable, the Saagar K Chandra directorial has a more massy flavour. However, the fans of late director Sachy’s last film may question the need for commercializing it when the original is already considered a classic. But, this seems to have been done keeping the taste of Telugu audiences in mind, who seem to favour masala.

The fact that Bheemla Nayak is tailored around the charisma of Pawan Kalyan was never in any doubt. But, the question to consider is whether his stardom is the only driving force of the film? Within the Telugu commercial template, the answer is no. The original version dealt with masculinity, predefined notions of what it means ‘to be a man’ and the implacable male ego. Bheemla Nayak is no different till a point. Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, however, is a rebel who is put in a cop’s uniform to control him. It makes him mature and take charge, while controlling his anger. Here, his wife Suguna (Nithya Menen) plays the typical dutiful heroine who is also her husband’s moral compass. The scenes involving Pawan and Nithya are traditional yet uncommon. They are the most fun part of the film.

On the narrative front, the movie goes beyond the fight of ego-centric characters. On a broader note, Bheemla Nayak’s character is a rebel, but as the film progresses, other aspects of his personality are revealed. He is the savior of the unprivileged, a hero with a conscience, who stands for environment. Dare I say that he is a socialist when it comes to ideology. The screenplay by Trivikram within these aspects is intense and meaningful. It indeed represent the political thought process of Pawan Kalyan, the man. That is perhaps why his acting looks effortless. The entire episodes that depict his background are a treat. But in some scenes, it seems you are watching Jalsa, which was directed by Trivikram with Pawan in the lead role.

The crisp and perfectly timed dialogues also keep the film moving. S Thaman’s background score and songs add to the film. Yes, it is a tribute to Pawan Kalyan, but it works.