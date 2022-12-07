‘What is Myositis’ among most searched queries after Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with rare condition

Google on Wednesday released its 2022 Year in Search — Themes and Insights report, which showcases the year’s trending topics. Among lists such as top ten movies, people, recipes, and news events was the list of ‘What is,’ and ‘What is Myositis‘ was the 1oth most searched question in the list. The increased number of searches for myositis was due to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram post, in which the actor shared that she was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition.

The graph depicting the steep rise in the number of searches for the disease around October 30 clearly indicates that the trend was due to Samantha’s post, which she shared on October 29.

Screenshot of Google graph for What is Myositis search.

On October 29, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share about her condition. She wrote, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS (sic).”

Myositis is a rare autoimmune disorder, wherein the immune system of the body attacks the healthy muscles resulting in pain and inflammation. In the initial stages, a person with the condition can find it difficult to walk or sit, or change sleeping positions. The condition can worsen without proper treatment which includes medications and steroids, among other options.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Yashoda, a medical thriller. She has Shakunthalam and Khushi in her kitty.