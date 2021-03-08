We will create entire universe for Prabhas film: Nag Ashwin

Director Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame has ventured into film production with comedy entertainer, Jathiratnalu. Directed by KV Anudeep, the movie stars Naveen Polishetty of Chhichhore fame, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles with Faria Abdullah as the leading lady.

Ahead of the film’s release on March 11, Nag Ashwin spoke about Jathiratnalu and his upcoming directorial with Prabhas. Here are the excerpts from his interaction with the media.

How did Jathiratnalu materialised?

Approximately five years ago, I saw a short film made by Anudeep, a comedy, and really liked it. We decided to collaborate and Jathiratnalu was among the projects we discussed. As this film marks my debut as a producer, we wanted it to be special.

Whose idea is it to have Naveen Polishetty in the movie?

It was always the plan. I was introduced to Naveen while shooting Life is Beautiful. Evade Subrahmanyam was initially planned as a small budget movie, with Naveen and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Later, that film became bigger.

What is the basic plot of the movie?

Jathiratnalu is all about how three men land into trouble as they get trapped in a crime.

Are there any plans of releasing or dubbing Jathiratnalu in Hindi?

There are no plans as of now.



Tell us about your directorial venture with Prabhas?

Story, script, and entire universe that is going to be built for Prabhas’s film. We are still in the planning stage. Every property for this movie has to be created from zero and Prabhas and I are trying to give our best to the project. The film will start rolling in July.