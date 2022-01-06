Samanthaa Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava behind-the-scenes video shows hard work pays off

The behind-the-scenes video of the song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” from the latest Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise was released on Thursday. The video shows Samantha putting in a lot of hard work at her gym, practicing steps to the beats of Devi Sri Prasad’s hit party song.

In the video, Samantha said that the rehearsals tested her strength and endurance. That video is proof that hard work always pays off. “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” was a hit ever since the makers released a teaser of the track, showing Allu Arjun and Samantha grooving to it. And Samantha’s performance in the song emerged as one of the highlights of the movie, which struck gold at the box office.

Pushpa marked Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. It is noteworthy that it is Arya that turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

The first part of the two-part mob drama, titled Pushpa: The Rise, saw a low-level woodcutter rising through the ranks of a crime syndicate and becoming its boss. The follow up film, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will see his efforts to protect his hard-earned position in the criminal world.