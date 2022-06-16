You can watch the first four minutes of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam right now

A day before the release of his new film Virata Parvam, actor-producer Rana Daggubati released footage of the first four minutes of the movie. The scene is set in the middle of nowhere. There is a raging gun battle between the cops and Naxalites. And it’s pouring. A tractor carrying civilians and a woman in labour gets caught in the crossfire. Amid all the gun fire and nature’s fury, a female Naxalite, played by Nivetha Pethuraj, notices the woman in pain.

She braves the bullets from the cops as she rushes to the tractor. “I am a doctor,” she tells the terrified civilians. And she gets on with helping the woman deliver the baby. She safely takes the baby out, cuts the umbilical cord with her blood-stained pocket knife and names the newborn Vennela, inspired by the full moon in the sky, before being shot in the head. “Wars have taken countless lives. But the same war gave me a life. I’m Vennela and this is my story,” Sai Pallavi narrates in the voice-over.

Virata Parvam is said to be inspired by a real-life person. Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the film tells the story of Vennela, who falls in love with a Naxal leader and follows him into the battlefield. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand.

Virata Parvam is due in cinemas this Friday.