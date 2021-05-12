Allu Arjun recovers from Covid-19, shares video of meeting kids after 15-day quarantine

A still of Allu Arjun from his next movie Pushpa. (Photo: Twitter/MythriOfficial)

Allu Arjun on Wednesday revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. On May 3, he had announced that he tested positive for the virus and had mild symptoms. For the past 15 days, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star was in quarantine.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Allu Arjun thanked his well-wishers and fans for praying for his speedy recovery. In a statement, he wrote, “Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home & be safe. Thank you for all the love.”

Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love. pic.twitter.com/srRB07Q3r3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

He also shared an adorable video in which he is seen hugging and playing with his kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, as he met them after 15 days of quarantine. “Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much,” Allu Arjun captioned the video.

Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ubrBGI2mER — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

Allu Arjun is at present shooting for Pushpa, a Sukumar directorial. The filming for the movie was halted after Arjun tested positive for the virus. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the project.

As per speculation, the makers of Pushpa are planning to release the film in two parts given the span of the story. An official confirmation regarding the same is expected soon.