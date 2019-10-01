Wanted to cast Prithviraj in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi

The pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was held recently in Bengaluru. Speaking to the press, Chiranjeevi said his long-time desire to play a freedom fighter finally got fulfilled. “The story of Sye Raa is about this inspiring hero, who rebelled against the British. It was so tempting that I didn’t want to miss the offer. It’s got a wonderful script, too,” he added.

Chiranjeevi added that the success of the Baahubali franchise has opened up more avenues for the makers to do pan-Indian films. “Sye Raa will appeal to everyone. It’s an Indian film high on emotions,” the actor said.

Prithviraj, who was present on the occasion, lauded the quality of the footage on display, referring to it as “international cinema”.

The Malayalam actor wished the Sye Raa team and added, “The Telugu industry has inspired Malayalam directors to dream big by making films like Baahubali. Now that I have seen the footage, I wish I were a part of it. Chiranjeevi gaaru had called me to act, but I was caught up with other commitments.”

Prithviraj also shared that Chiranjeevi has bought the rights to the Telugu remake of Lucifer, and will star in it.

On his part, Chiranjeevi stated that Prithviraj’s presence at the event has made his day. “After watching Aiyya, I wanted to cast Prithviraj in Sye Raa. Unfortunately, we couldn’t. I hope that we collaborate on some other movie,” he added.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has a stunning star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and others. The music is by Amit Trivedi and cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu.

Sye Raa Narasimha Redddy will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on October 2.