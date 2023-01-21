scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection Day 8: Chiranjeevi’s film leaves Balakrishna’s actioner in the dust

Though Veera Simha Reddy had a one-day head start over Waltair Veerayya, the Chiranjeevi-starrer over took Balakrishna's film eventually.

Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection Day 8
Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy opened to a great numbers at the box office on January 12. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which was released a day after Veera Simha, trailed just slightly behind. However, since then, Chiranjeevi’s film has effortlessly increased its lead of Balakrishna’s film.

Now, on Day 9, Veera Simha Reddy saw a huge dip in collections and managed to make only Rs 1.45 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is about a 40 per cent drop from Day 8 collections, which stood Rs 2.35 crore. Overall, the film is yet to touch Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. It has so far earned Rs 91 crore. Worldwide, the film has collected more than Rs 123 crores.

ALSO READ |Unstoppable with NBK 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna puts Pawan Kalyan in a spot with tough questions

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya has earned about Rs 123 crores at the domestic box office so far. On Day 8, the film minted about Rs 5.8 crore, which is a significant dip from its Day 7 collections of Rs 7 crore. The worldwide box office collection of Waltair Veerayya is more than Rs 153 crores (based on Day 7 figures). However, with the weekend approaching, both films are expected to see a rise in revenue.

Both films are also facing slight competition from Vijay’s Varasudu, the Telugu dubbed version of Varisu, which is inching toward the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office in Telugu regions. The film might end up as the biggest hit Vijay in the Telugu market.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 14:02 IST
