Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi-starrer wins Monday test against Balakrishna’s action film

Actor Chiranjeevi’s mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya continued its steady run at the box office. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film performed well in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets on its fourth day of theatrical release. The film is facing tough competition from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, which released just a day before it. With marginal difference, both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy’s collections have remained steady.

According to a report in Sacnilk, Waltair Veerayya’s day four collections are estimated to be around Rs 16 crore. The film had a occupancy of 69.93 percent. Waltair Veerayya, which opened in theatres on January 13 with a whooping Rs 33 crore, has now collected Rs 86.20 crore net. Waltair Veerayya also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role.

The film clashed during the Pongal holiday period with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Balayya, who enjoys a massive fan following in Telugu states, delivered yet another hit with the film. According to Sacnilk, Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs 9 crore on its fifth day in the theatres. The total collections of the film stand at Rs 73.40 crore net. Interestingly, Veera Simha Reddy is also stars Shruti Haasan.

However, due to the loyal fan base of the both actors, the films’ box office business has been strong. Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com wrote about Waltair Veerayya in his review that, “Director-writer K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby creates quite a hype for Waltair Veerayya in the opening minutes and fumbles to maintain the same tempo for the remainder of the narrative. The film falls victim to its own hype.”

Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy feeds into the toxic idea of manliness as the review reads, “The troubling part of Veera Simha Reddy, by that token most of Balakrishna’s movies, is that it argues it’s okay to kill to solve a problem. And the act of killing someone is directly connected to one’s manliness. If you are man enough, you will kill. If not, you will get killed. There’s nothing more at stake here except for a few inflated egos of men who have toxic relationships with their manliness. “