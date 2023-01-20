scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office: Chiranjeevi movie outearns Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer

Mythri Movie Makers took a huge gamble by releasing Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy simultaneously.

Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha ReddyPosters of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.
Tollywood superstars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi have started the new year on a very positive note. The movies of both the stars, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, which were released during the Sankranti holiday, have emerged as winners at the box office. In terms of pure numbers, Waltair Veerayya has sold more tickets than Veera Simha Reddy.

According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, Waltair Veerayya has earned more than Rs 153 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. The film has earned more than Rs 136 crore in India alone. In the Telugu states, the film’s gross is pegged at Rs 119 crore. And Karnataka is the second biggest market for the movie in India. The overseas earnings for the film are said to be over Rs 16 crore.

In the meantime, Veera Simha Reddy is said to have collected about Rs 120 crore within the first eight days of its release. The film premiered a day before Waltair Veerayya. It’s said to be the biggest hit in Balakrishna’s career so far. “#VeeraSimhaReddy Becomes All Time Biggest Earner For The Actor, beats the lifetime Distributor Share of Akhanda in just 8 days!,” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com.

Mythri Movie Makers took a huge gamble by releasing Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy simultaneously. Given that there was no other major competition at the box office, both the holiday releases managed to find lot of takers. It’s for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema, a production house released two of its big star movies at the same time.

Varasudu, the Telugu-dubbed version of Tamil star Vijay’s Varisu, has also found an audience in the Telugu states. The Telugu version has managed to make profits for its producers despite facing competition from Telugu superstars. According to reports, the film has earned nearly Rs 17 crore in Telugu states. And it’s expected to reach the Rs 25 crore mark there. If that happens, it will be Vijay’s biggest hit in Telugu so far.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 16:52 IST
