Waltair Veerayya Twitter reviews: Netizens call Chiranjeevi starrer a ‘solid comeback’ on Sankranthi

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya released in theaters on Friday and the fans of the stars are queuing outside cinema halls to kick off their long weekend with the apparently entertaining film. The early shows of the film saw the attendance of the stars’ fans and many of them took to social top shower praise on the latest release.

One of the fans wrote, “Undoubtedly #WaltairVeerayya is best movie with best comic timing from @KChiruTweets sir #WaltairVerayya ” Another fan wrote, “Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu pulled his best in his strong zone, everything just blew my mind and scenes with @RaviTeja_offl garu worked excellently @dirbobby garu No doubt you gave best to fans. @ThisIsDSP big asset “.

Another Chiranjeevi fan called it his ‘solid comeback’ and wrote, “Mega star’s solid comeback Boss is back Must watch Paisa Vasool Entertainment & dis movie satisfies every Chiranjeevi fans as ur going to witness Vintage #Megastar” The film’s comedy received special mention from a lot of fans. “#WaltairVerayya @KChiruTweets #Chiranjeevi rocks. That comedy timing excellent. No one can match #chiru #Telugu #telugufilmnagar #TeluguCinema @dirbobby thank you,” wrote one fan.

Directed by KS Ravindra, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

During a recent press conference, Chiranjeevi spoke about how he wants to do films that his audience wants from him. He said that he has to “justify” the audience’s affection “by doing films that entertain them.” He said, “When so many people love me, I have to justify their affection by doing films that entertain them. And you may think that I’m doing only monotonous films, mass films, despite my talent. But, I will only do films for my fans.”