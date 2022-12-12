Waltair Veerayya teaser: Ravi Teja mesmerises with action-packed performance

The makers of Waltair Veerayya have just dropped an action-packed teaser of the Ravi Teja starrer. The actor plays a supercop named Vikram Sagar in the film. Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, the film’s star Chiranjeevi wrote, “His background – just hard work. His support – loving mass (audience). Introducing Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl as #VikramSagarACP.”

Ravi Teja also shared his first look teaser from the film and wrote, “Delighted to be sharing my First Look Teaser from #WaltairVeerayya. Reporting as ACP Vikram Sagar this Sankranthi.”

Meanwhile, the film’s director Bobby Kolli thanked Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja for giving him the opportunity to direct them both. He wrote, “Thank you Megastar @KChiruTweets sir, Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl & Mythri Movie Makers for making this happen. Fans, Movie lovers gear up for MMMassive entertainment this sankranthi!”

The teaser presents Ravi Teja in an action mode, where he is seen performing high-octane stunts. The major highlight of the teaser is Teja delivering punchy dialogues in Telangana slang.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, this commercial entertainer also stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as other leading characters. Devi Sri Prasad is providing the music for the project, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography.

Waltair Veerayya is slated for a worldwide release on January 13.