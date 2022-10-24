scorecardresearch
Waltair Veerayya teaser: Chiranjeevi as bidi smoking hero promises an over-the-top masala film

Chiranjeevi's Mega 154 has an official title and a release date.

ChiranjeeviChiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya.

On the occasion of Deepavali, the title of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s next film was announced. The movie, which was so far referred to as Mega 154, has been titled Waltair Veerayya. The makers also released a teaser revealing the look of Chiranjeevi in the film.

The teaser packs the usual over-the-top heroism, which is typical of Chiranjeevi’s filmography. The video begins with a gang leader mocking the hero for not showing up to the deal and before he could finish his sentence, he is thrown over by a huge explosion. As time reverses, the video traces back to the source of the explosion. It’s Chiranjeevi’s lungi-clad, bidi smoking Veerayya. He even records a vlog in the backdrop of the explosion asking his fans to like, share and subscribe to his channel.

Waltair Veerayya is written and directed by K. S. Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli. The film also stars Ravi Teja in a key role. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in the movie.

Waltair Veerayya is set to hit screens during the Sankranti festival, clashing with Vijay’s Varisu/Varasadu and Prabhas’ Adipurush at the Telugu box office.

