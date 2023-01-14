Waltair Veerayya success meet: Chiranjeevi says he cried without glycerine because of Ravi Teja’s moving performance. Watch

Within a day of release, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya have declared that the film is a hit, and on top of that, a success meet was also conducted in Hyderabad with many cast and crew members in attendance. One of the highlights of the event was the camaraderie between Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, who played the lead roles in the film.

Talking at the event, Chiranjeevi heaped praise on Ravi Teja’s performance. The Megastar said that he was moved to tears by the performance and didn’t need glycerine for the scene. Chiranjeevi was talking about the pre-climax scene in which Ravi Teja’s character, Vikram Sagar IPS, dies after getting stabbed by the villain.

He said, “Even now when I think about his acting, I am getting goosebumps. I really thought my brother was dying and I have to save him. I didn’t use glycerine for the scene but I was tearing up. I had to hit him in the scene, and when I did, he (Ravi Teja) was like hit me with more force brother.” He then hugged Ravi Teja on stage. The video is being widely shared on social media with fans praising the bond between the two Telugu stars.

However, the film has only received mixed reviews from critics. Manoj Kumar of Indian Express gave two stars to the film and wrote, “Director-writer K. S. Ravindra aka Bobby creates quite a hype for Waltair Veerayya in the opening minutes and fumbles to maintain the same tempo for the remainder of the narrative. The film falls victim to its own hype. To call the plot contrivances in Waltair Veerayya shocking is an understatement.”

Despite the middling reviews, the film earned a whopping Rs 29 crore on the opening day, and it is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the next few days.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Watair Veerayya also stars Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tres, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Bobby Simha.