Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Waltair Veerayya song Boss Party: Chiranjeevi gives his fans a new party anthem

Waltair Veerayya song Boss Party is composed and written by Devi Sri Prasad.

Waltair Veerayya songWaltair Veerayya song Boss Party is crooned by Nakash Aziz, Devi Sri Prasad and Haripriya.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Waltair Veerayya. As the release date of the film draws closer, the makers have launched promotions, starting with the release of a party number. The first song titled “Boss Party” was released on Wednesday.

Besides composing “Boss Party”, Devi Sri Prasad has also written and sung the party anthem. The song is dedicated to the cult of Chiranjeevi as the “boss of the masses.” And it seems Chiranjeevi has also let his hair down shaking the leg to the folk beats, which kind of reminds us of his older films. “Boss Party” is also crooned by Nakash Aziz and Haripriya.

“On eve of the release of Boss Party, besides VJ Sekhar’s choreography, Devi Sri Prasad’s foot-tapping music, and Artur Wilson’s great cinematography, I would need to mention the production design by AS Prakash which fulfilled the vision of director Bobby. The artwork by him for the film, especially for this song made us very happy. I wish the audience would also feel the same,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalayan also joined the promotions of Waltair Veerayya. The film’s director Bobby posted pictures of Pawan enjoying “Boss Party” on Tuesday. “A Huge moment to be Cherished forever My 2 Most favorite persons Megastar @KChiruTweets garu & Power Star @PawanKalyan garu by my side Kalyan garu has seen #BossParty song & he loved it.,Such a Positive person with same love even after all these years. #WaltairVeerayya,” Bobby tweeted.

Waltair Veerayya is getting ready to hit screens during the Sankranti holiday in January next year. The film will clash at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

Waltair Veerayya also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:29:22 pm
