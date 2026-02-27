Vivek Oberoi set to play the antagonist in Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, see poster

The makers of Spirit dropped a significant casting update on Friday, confirming that Vivek Oberoi has come on board as the antagonist of the film. A striking first look was unveiled alongside the announcement, showing Vivek stepping into the film’s intense and layered universe with considerable gravitas.

Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT.

Mr. Vivek Anand Oberoi. pic.twitter.com/e0imSbSDmm — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) February 27, 2026

Friday’s update also brought the introduction of Aishwarya Desai, a fresh face taking on a significant role in the project. While details about her character remain under wraps, her inclusion adds another dimension to an already intriguing lineup.

Spirit is headlined by Prabhas, one of Indian cinema’s biggest names, with Tripti Dimri also featuring in a pivotal role. The film is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who last helmed Animal — a film that broke box office records and sparked conversations that stretched well beyond its theatrical run. Vanga’s hands-on approach as writer, editor, and director gives his films a distinct voice, and Spirit appears to be no different in that regard.

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2 gears up for release as Kerala HC stays single judge’s order putting film on hold

Producer Bhushan Kumar reunites with Vanga for this project, continuing a partnership that clearly thrives on bold, uncompromising storytelling. Together, they appear to be mounting something even larger in scale than their previous collaboration, with the casting choices made so far reflecting that ambition.

What makes Spirit particularly noteworthy is its planned release in eight languages, positioning it as a true pan-world entertainer. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banners of T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Spirit releases in cinemas on 5th March 2027.