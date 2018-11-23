Vivek Athreya directorial Brochevarevarura racing towards completion

Vivek Athreya made waves in Tollywood with his directorial debut Mental Madhilo. The director is now gearing up for Brochevarevarura.

Dark comedy Brochevarevarura has completed its first schedule and is now ready for its second schedule.

A source said, “We have wrapped the first schedule one month ago. The second schedule will start from Saturday (November 24) and it will continue till the end of December first week.”

The second schedule will take place in the beautiful locations of Guntur.

“The entire shooting of the movie will be completed by January end and the editing process is also underway,” the source added.

Brochevarevarura also stars Nivetha Thomas, Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Pethuraj and Satya Dev.

Produced by Manyam Productions, the team is aiming for a February or April 2019 release.