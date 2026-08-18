Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 4: Suriya’s film fails Monday test, earns Rs 121 cr

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Suriya’s family entertainer Vishwanath and Sons was hit adversely as the new week started. After earning Rs 110 crore worldwide gross in the first weekend of release, the film’s collections dropped by 62 percent on Monday. Suriya‘s film collected Rs 7.80 crores net in India across 4,962 shows. The film’s gross collection on day 4 was Rs 9.05 crores.

The film dropped to single-digit earnings on its fourth day; its total net collection in India stands at Rs 65.95 crores so far, while the film’s gross India collection is Rs 76.27 crores after four days. On Monday, Vishwanath and Sons also collected Rs 2 crores overseas, taking its gross overseas collection to Rs 45 crores. The film’s total worldwide gross collection is Rs 121.27 crores.