Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 4: Suriya’s film fails Monday test, earns Rs 121 cr

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection worldwide day 4: Suriya's family entertainer earned Rs 121. 27 crores gross, saw a massive drop of 62 percent on its first Monday.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiAug 18, 2026 12:31 PM IST
Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons Box office collectionSuriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons Box office collection day 4 (Photo: Phars Film / Instagram)
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Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office collection day 4: Suriya’s family entertainer Vishwanath and Sons was hit adversely as the new week started. After earning Rs 110 crore worldwide gross in the first weekend of release, the film’s collections dropped by 62 percent on Monday. Suriya‘s film collected Rs 7.80 crores net in India across 4,962 shows. The film’s gross collection on day 4 was Rs 9.05 crores.

The film dropped to single-digit earnings on its fourth day; its total net collection in India stands at Rs 65.95 crores so far, while the film’s gross India collection is Rs 76.27 crores after four days. On Monday, Vishwanath and Sons also collected Rs 2 crores overseas, taking its gross overseas collection to Rs 45 crores. The film’s total worldwide gross collection is Rs 121.27 crores.

Also Read: Vishwanath and Sons movie review: Suriya’s charm holds together a warm film with weak plot

Suriya delivers his second hit of 2026

Vishwanath and Sons is Suriya’s second film this year. It is also the actor’s second film to collect Rs 100 crore after Karuppu. While Suriya’s latest film has been loved by the audience for its emotional appeal, it continues to trail behind Karuppu, which was released in May this year. On its fourth day, Karuppu earned Rs 14.30 crores net in India, and its gross collection in India was Rs 16.54 crores. In four days, the film’s total net collection in India was Rs 82.30  crores and its total gross collection in India was Rs 95.30 crores. The film’s total worldwide gross collection was Rs 142.30 crores.

Vishwanath and Sons occupancy

On Monday, Vishwanath and Sons’ Tamil version saw an overall occupancy of 25.92 percent. Pondicherry recorded the highest occupancy of 46 percent with 32 shows. Chennai also recorded an occupancy of 39.3 percent with 442 shows. In Mumbai, Vishwanath and Sons’ Tamil version occupancy was 12.5 percent with 50 shows, while in Delhi-NCR it was 14.8 percent with 19 shows.

Also Read | ‘Tears, smiles can’t be put in balance sheet’: Suriya calls out industry’s box office obsession

 

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As for the film’s Telugu version, its overall occupancy was 35.65 percent. Vizag-Visakhapatnam had the highest occupancy of 49.8 percent with 114 shows. Chennai had an occupancy of 49 percent with 8 shows in Telugu. In Mumbai, Suriya’s film’s Telugu version recorded an occupancy of 34 percent across 4 shows.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons stars Mamitha Baiju and Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Led by Suriya, the film was released in theaters on 14th August 2026.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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