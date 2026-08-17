Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya’s film earns Rs 110 cr worldwide

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 3: Suriya has delivered another Rs 100 crore weekend this year with family entertainer, Vishwanath and Sons. This is the second success of the actor after Karuppu. Vishwanath and Sons opened to impressive box office numbers, and in three days, it has managed to collect over Rs 100 crores worldwide. According to the latest report by Sacnilk, on Sunday, the film saw a drop in its collections and occupancy. After collecting Rs 22.25 crores on Saturday (Day 2), Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 20.55 crores on Sunday (Day 3). With 4,876 shows, the film saw a 7.6 percent drop in its collections.

As per the Sacnilk report, Vishwanath and Sons’ total gross collection stands at Rs 67.22 crores in India, while its net India collection stands at Rs 58.15 crores on the opening weekend. On Sunday, the film also collected Rs 10 crores overseas, taking the total overseas collection to Rs 43 crores. Vishwanath and Sons has closed its opening weekend with the film collecting Rs 110.22 crores worldwide gross.

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While Vishwanath and Sons has worked with the audience for its emotional appeal, the film trails behind Suriya’s last film, Karuppu. The film was released in May 2026, and the fantasy-action drama collected Rs 15.50 crores net and Rs 17.93 crores gross on its first day. The film collected a total of Rs 68 crores net and Rs 78.75 crores gross during its opening weekend.

Vishwanath and Sons occupancy

Suriya’s film had an overall occupancy of 57.58 percent on Sunday, with afternoon shows seeing strong footfall. The film’s Tamil version recorded the highest occupancy, at 76 percent, in Trichy, with 31 shows. In Chennai, the Tamil version had an occupancy of 74.8 percent with 413 shows. In Mumbai, Vishwanath and Sons’ Tamil version had an occupancy of 50.8 percent with 36 shows, and in Delhi NCR it was 70 percent with 15 shows.

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The film’s Telugu version saw an occupancy of 93.5 percent with 42 shows in Guntur. With three shows, Mumbai had an occupancy of 88.3 percent for Suriya’s film’s Telugu version. In Vizag-Visakhapatnam, the film had an occupancy of 84 percent with 121 shows, and in Hyderabad, the film’s occupancy was 82.8 percent with 321 shows.

Suriya reacts to Vishwanath and Sons success

With the film’s impressive start at the box office as well as the positive reviews, the makers held a success meet for Suriya’s film on Saturday. Talking about the film industry’s obsession with box office collections, Suriya said, “Success can’t be measured by the number of tickets sold. What happens to the conversations after the film? What happens to the emotions people carry after the film? What happens to the tears, the smiles? All these emotions can’t be put on a balance sheet. Business, of course. Money is very, very important, but this kind of emotion, which you might talk about after two years, that is very, very important.”

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Suriya also thanked his audience and said, “All our distributors are saying that Vishwanath and Son’s numbers have been doubled from opening day to Saturday & Sunday. Special thanks to the Telugu audience because you have made it special. Action films are always in trend. This is not in the trend. Believing in this is really emotional.” The film’s director Venky Atluri also added, “Numbers matter a lot. Whatever the film collected yesterday, it is collecting double today in Overseas, Tamil Nadu, and Nizam. We have heard about 20% and 30% jumps, but I’ve never heard of a 100% jump before. This is a first for me.”

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About Vishwanath and Sons

Suriya-starrer Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri. It tells the emotional story of a father, Sanjay Vishwanath, in his 40s, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his infant son needs a bone marrow transplant. The search for a donor leads him to Maddy, a free-spirited woman in her 20s, played by Mamitha Baiju, and what begins as an unlikely friendship gradually develops into something deeper, with the age gap between them becoming a source of tension within his family. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.