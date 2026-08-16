‘Tears, smiles can’t be put in balance sheet’: Suriya calls out industry’s box office obsession

Actor Suriya recently pushed back against the film industry’s growing obsession with opening-weekend collections, arguing that the real measure of a film’s success lies in what audiences carry with them after they leave the theatre.

“Success can’t be measured with number of tickets sold. What happens to the conversations after the film? What happens to the emotions people carry after the film? What happens to the tears, the smiles? All these emotions can’t be put in a balance sheet,” Suriya told the audience at the success meet of his film Vishwanath and Sons on Saturday.

He did not dismiss the business side of filmmaking. “Business, of course. Money is very, very important,” he said, adding, “But this kind of emotion which you might talk about after two years, that is very, very important.”