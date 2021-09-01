scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Vishwak Sen’s Paagal gets OTT release date

Telugu film Paagal stars Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran and Megha Lekha.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
September 1, 2021 2:18:11 pm
PaagalVishwak Sen's Paagal will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Actor Vishwak Sen’s latest film Paagal is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. The streaming giant announced the same on Wednesday while releasing the trailer of the film.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Vishwak Sen’s character of a modern-day Casanova. He seems to have developed the habit of professing his love for any girl he finds attractive. Director Naressh Kuppili seems to have restricted the film to some regressive themes of romantic comedy, including passing off eve-teasing as a harmless act. The main premise also seems very familiar: a playboy finally meets the one, who he desires from the bottom of his heart. He wants to change his life for her, breaking the hearts of all girls, he had ever loved before, only to be turned away by the girl he’s willing to die for.

Hopefully, Naressh Kuppili may have something fresh and original that will turn this rehash of old rom-com tropes on its head.

Paagal, which means mad, was released in theatres in August to mixed reviews. The film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran and Megha Lekha.

