Vishwak Sen launches teaser for Cult, billed as India’s first slasher film. Watch

Vishwak Sen released the teaser for his new film Cult on Saturday at an event held at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. The film, which he has written and directed himself, is being positioned as India’s first slasher thriller.

The teaser opens with a group of friends in Goa who are initially denied entry to a party. They then receive exclusive Cult Passes, which gets them in, but what appears to be a night out quickly turns dangerous. The party host reveals a deadly game where those who lose are killed.

A hologram figure appears and instructs the guests to start what it calls the real party. As they fail tasks, they are brutally eliminated. The teaser shows graphic violence including mutated body parts, and the makers had already warned ahead of the release that it was R-rated. Vishwak Sen appears later in the teaser as a character described as the game master.