Vishwak Sen launches teaser for Cult, billed as India’s first slasher film. Watch

The slasher genre is well established in Hollywood but has had almost no presence in mainstream Indian cinema. Cult is an attempt to bring that genre into Telugu filmmaking.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readHyderabadFeb 22, 2026 05:02 PM IST
Viskwak Sen in CultVishwak Sen plays the game master in Cult.
Make us preferred source on Google

Vishwak Sen released the teaser for his new film Cult on Saturday at an event held at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. The film, which he has written and directed himself, is being positioned as India’s first slasher thriller.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The teaser opens with a group of friends in Goa who are initially denied entry to a party. They then receive exclusive Cult Passes, which gets them in, but what appears to be a night out quickly turns dangerous. The party host reveals a deadly game where those who lose are killed.

A hologram figure appears and instructs the guests to start what it calls the real party. As they fail tasks, they are brutally eliminated. The teaser shows graphic violence including mutated body parts, and the makers had already warned ahead of the release that it was R-rated. Vishwak Sen appears later in the teaser as a character described as the game master.

This is Vishwak’s third time in the director’s chair. He previously directed Falaknuma Das and Das Ka Dhamki. For Cult, the story is said to be inspired by real events that took place in Vietnam.

The film features an ensemble cast of around 100 actors, largely fresh faces. Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma, and Srikanth Iyengar are among the prominent cast members. While the dialogues have been written by Tharun Bhascker, the music is by Ravi Basrur. The film is produced by Sandeep Kakarala under Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations.

Also Read: Varalakshmi Sarathkumar steps behind the camera with Saraswathi; Nani launches trailer

The slasher genre, built around graphic violence, survival scenarios, and a persistent threat, is well established in Hollywood but has had almost no presence in mainstream Indian cinema. Cult is an attempt to bring that genre into Telugu filmmaking. Whether the audience receives it the way they would a conventional action thriller remains to be seen. A release date has not been announced yet.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From Oscar winner to watch vlogger: Russell Crowe flexes a $40,000 Tiffany Rolex and the 007 piece that gave him a ‘psychological edge’
Russell Crowe watch collection
Taapsee Pannu: 'Hindi cinema is more about cleavage, South cinema is about the navel'
Taapsee Pannu
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Top officials in Telangana said on Sunday that Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, 62, has surrendered.
‘No leader of this rank has surrendered in Maoist history’: Who is Devuji
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Hina Khan jets off to Kuwait
Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip
Motorola Moto Watch review
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Must Read
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
Hina Khan’s 2026 Kuwait getaway: Must-visit landmarks for your next family trip
Hina Khan jets off to Kuwait
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement