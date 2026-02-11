After 3 flops and a public apology, Vishwak Sen returns with Funky: Decoding high-stakes box office gamble

As his collaboration with Jathi Ratnalu director arrives in theatres this Thursday, we trace the Mass Ka Das trajectory, from breakout sensation to box office struggles to his bid for redemption

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadFeb 11, 2026 08:15 PM IST
Vishwak senVishwak Sen returns to theatres with Funky this Friday.
This Friday, Vishwak Sen returns to the big screen with Funky, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Exactly one year ago, the 30-year-old actor was riding high as one of Telugu cinema’s most exciting young talents. Today, he walks into theatres carrying the weight of three consecutive disasters and a rare public apology that made headlines across the industry.

Born Dinesh Naidu, he changed his name on his father’s advice, a numerology-driven bet that would pay off beyond anyone’s imagination. His 2017 debut Vellipomakey barely registered. But Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (2018), Tharun Bhascker’s quirky Goa road-trip comedy, changed everything. Vishwak Sen’s natural, unfiltered screen presence earned him the Best Debut Actor award at the Santosham Film Awards and announced the arrival of a genuine talent.

What followed was extraordinary. At just 24, Vishwak Sen wrote, directed, and starred in Falaknuma Das (2019), a gritty Old City Hyderabad drama that showcased his triple-threat ambitions. Then HIT: The First Case (2020) made him a bonafide star, his intense portrayal of a troubled cop was so acclaimed that Bollywood remade it with Rajkummar Rao. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, Ori Devuda, Gaami, hit after hit cemented his status. He earned the title “Mass Ka Das.” Then came a stretch that tested everything he had built.

ALSO READ | ‘Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav’: Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says ‘actor will be out soon’

Gangs of Godavari (2024) arrived with high expectations and departed with disappointing returns. Mechanic Rocky (2024) fared even worse, labeled a disaster by trade analysts. But nothing prepared Vishwak Sen, or his fans, for what happened on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Laila, an adult comedy featuring Vishwak Sen in both male and female roles, opened to scathing reviews. Critics called the humor stale, the writing lazy, the execution aimless. Audiences stayed away in droves. By early March, just three weeks after its theatrical premiere, Laila was quietly shifted to streaming platform Aha.

Making matters worse, the release had been marred by pre-launch controversy. At a promotional event days before opening, veteran comedian Prudhvi Raj made politically charged remarks that ignited a social media firestorm. Angry users launched a boycott campaign against the film. Vishwak Sen and producer Sahu Garapati held a press conference to distance themselves from the comments, with Vishwak Sen appearing visibly shaken as he apologized for something entirely outside his control.

What followed set Vishwak Sen apart from countless stars who blame audiences, critics, or bad luck when films fail. On February 20, 2025, less than a week after Laila’s disastrous opening, Vishwak Sen posted a handwritten note on social media. He shared it in both English and Telugu, ensuring his message reached everyone.

“I acknowledge that my recent films haven’t met expectations,” he wrote. “To my well-wishers and those who believe in me, I sincerely apologize.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vishwak Sen (@vishwaksens)

The note concluded with gratitude, for his creative collaborators, for the industry professionals who had supported him, and especially for fans who stuck by him through the rough patch.

Beyond Funky, Vishwak Sen has assembled a lineup designed to rebuild momentum through familiar territory. A sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is underway, with original director Tharun Bhascker developing the script. Shooting could begin before year’s end. Falaknuma Das 2 is also in the works, though he has indicated it requires substantial preparation time, at least eighteen months to two years before cameras roll. Additional projects include VS13, reportedly featuring Sen as an IPS officer, and Jithu Patel with director Sagar Chandra.

Friday’s release will reveal whether Vishwak Sen’s apology translated into genuine creative recalibration, or whether it was simply a momentary acknowledgment before business as usual resumed.

