Vishnu Manchu and Viranica expecting fourth child

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu is expecting his fourth child. The actor announced the good news on Twitter with an adorable photo featuring himself and wife Viranica. Vishnu tweeted the picture along with a caption that read, “A special announcement from a special location. From Vini’s home town and favourite place, we are delighted to announce that Ari, Vivi, and Avram are now going to be joined by a fourth little angel!”

Soon, Viranica also took to social media and posted a picture with a caption that read, “Plus one. Still the most beautiful feeling in the world. We’re so excited to meet you ❤️ ”

Plus one. Still the most beautiful feeling in the world. We’re so excited to meet you ❤️ @iVishnuManchu pic.twitter.com/dvUe2UasQL — Viranica Manchu (@vinimanchu) May 2, 2019

In 2008, Vishnu Manchu tied the knot with Viranica, niece of the late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. In 2011, the couple were blessed with twins Ariaana and Viviana. Later, in 2018, Vishnu announced the arrival of his son Avram.

Vishnu is the son of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu. He marked his acting debut with Vishnu in 2003. In 2018, Vishnu had two releases – Gayatri and Achari America Yatra, which did decent business at the box office. At present, he is waiting for the release of Yatra.