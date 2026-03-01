Vishnu Manchu shares video of missiles over Dubai, says interceptions shook home

Actor Vishnu Manchu and his family are currently in Dubai.

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu on Saturday took to his X handle to share a video showing missiles streaking across the night sky over Dubai, revealing that he and his family experienced the tense moments firsthand. In the tweet, Vishnu said the “loud interceptions shook our home” in the city and frightened his young daughter Ayra.

Sharing a video, the actor wrote on X, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”