Vishnu Manchu shares video of missiles over Dubai, says interceptions shook home
Vishnu Manchu shared a video showing missiles streaking across the night sky over Dubai, revealing that he and his family experienced the tense moments firsthand.
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu on Saturday took to his X handle to share a video showing missiles streaking across the night sky over Dubai, revealing that he and his family experienced the tense moments firsthand. In the tweet, Vishnu said the “loud interceptions shook our home” in the city and frightened his young daughter Ayra.
Sharing a video, the actor wrote on X, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev.”
In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra.
Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.
Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping… pic.twitter.com/tCbE78eoBY
— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 28, 2026
While Vishnu Manchu is currently in Dubai, Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan and Indian shuttler PV Sindhu are stranded there, and the Indian basketball team in Doha remains unable to proceed due to operational disruptions.
Earlier on Saturday, Iran launched a series of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf in apparent retaliation for coordinated military action by the United States and Israel. These strikes have targeted US military bases and allied states, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE, prompting heightened alert across the region.
