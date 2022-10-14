Vishnu Manchu says audience’s reaction to Adipurush teaser is justified: ‘I felt cheated’

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu has some strong views on Prabhas’s upcoming film Adipurush. Vishnu says that he, along with the audience, felt cheated when they saw the teaser of Adipurush and the reaction the movie’s teaser got was very natural.

The film’s teaser was criticised by viewers for its poor VFX and caricaturish way of depicting mythological characters.

In an interview with DNA, Vishnu Manchu said, “I will share my view as a Telugu guy. We all thought that since they are making Ramayana, it will be a mainstream live-action movie. Nobody expected it to be an animated film. So that is why everyone is disappointed. If you would have said that it was an animated film, and then released the teaser, there would be been zero trolls.”

He added, “You got to prepare the audience. If you don’t prepare and cheat the audience, then this is the reaction you will get. I felt cheated.”

Director Om Raut’s Adipurush, based on Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

Vishnu Manchu, who will soon be seen in the Telugu action film Ginna, also felt that the expectations from Adipurush were high, considering the success of Prabhas’ Baahubali and Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

“When I am watching Prabhas after Baahubali, with a film that is said to be a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, with such a big director, whose earlier film Tanhaji (The Unsung Warrior) was really good, I expect something grand. So, when these guys are coming together, people will expect big. Suddenly you come down and show them this animation, so people will react in such a manner,” he said.

Advertisement

Vishnu Manchu’s Ginna, also starring Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone, will release in theatres on October 21.