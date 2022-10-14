scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Vishnu Manchu says audience’s reaction to Adipurush teaser is justified: ‘I felt cheated’

Om Raut’s Adipurush, based on Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

Vishnu ManchuVishnu Manchu will next be seen in Ginna. (Photo: Instagram/vishnumanchu)

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu has some strong views on Prabhas’s upcoming film Adipurush. Vishnu says that he, along with the audience, felt cheated when they saw the teaser of Adipurush and the reaction the movie’s teaser got was very natural.

The film’s teaser was criticised by viewers for its poor VFX and caricaturish way of depicting mythological characters.

In an interview with DNA, Vishnu Manchu said, “I will share my view as a Telugu guy. We all thought that since they are making Ramayana, it will be a mainstream live-action movie. Nobody expected it to be an animated film. So that is why everyone is disappointed. If you would have said that it was an animated film, and then released the teaser, there would be been zero trolls.”

Also Read |Adipurush: Amid criticism for poor VFX and character design, what is the way forward for Prabhas-Om Raut film?

He added, “You got to prepare the audience. If you don’t prepare and cheat the audience, then this is the reaction you will get. I felt cheated.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

Director Om Raut’s Adipurush, based on Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

Vishnu Manchu, who will soon be seen in the Telugu action film Ginna, also felt that the expectations from Adipurush were high, considering the success of Prabhas’ Baahubali and Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

“When I am watching Prabhas after Baahubali, with a film that is said to be a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, with such a big director, whose earlier film Tanhaji (The Unsung Warrior) was really good, I expect something grand. So, when these guys are coming together, people will expect big. Suddenly you come down and show them this animation, so people will react in such a manner,” he said.

Advertisement

Vishnu Manchu’s Ginna, also starring Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone, will release in theatres on October 21.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 03:04:26 pm
Next Story

BCCI could lose Rs 955 crore if ICC doesn’t get tax exemption from Govt for hosting 2023 World Cup

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy and others celebrate Karwa Chauth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement