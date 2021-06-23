Vishnu Manchu meets Krishna, says he can give Mahesh Babu a run for his money

Actor Vishnu Manchu recently took to Instagram to post an ‘epic’ photo. The picture featured himself, his father Mohan Babu and Krishna. Sharing the photo, Manchu mentioned that he had a fanboy moment on meeting Krishna. He also had a message for Krishna’s son and actor Mahesh Babu.

“Fan boy moment for me. With the real deal. Legendary Superstar. Bruh, @urstrulymahesh, the big man can still give you a run for your money, with his looks and swag,” he wrote along with the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

Last month, Vishnu Manchu and his father Mohan Babu met Rajinikanth in Hyderabad. Sharing photos of the meeting, Manchu wrote, “Me with the OGs. The Original Gangsters! ❤️”

On the work front, Mohan Babu is waiting for the release of his film Son of India. Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachcha promoted Son of India’s song “Jaya Jaya Mahavera”. “Two greats of Indian Cinema .. Veteran Telugu Actor M Mohan Babu & maestro Sri Ilayaraja come together to pay homage in an ode to the valour of Lord Ram in a song ‘Raghuveera Gadhyam’ .. the film ’SON of INDIA,’” he tweeted.

In response to Sr Bachchan’s tweet, Mohan Babu wrote, “You are the most distinguished actor not only in India, but entire world.There is no role that you haven’t acted, I have learnt a lot of things from you.”