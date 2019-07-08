Vishnu Manchu bets big on three new films and a web series

Toggle Menu
Vishnu Manchu is venturing into Hollywood as well. The film will be directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead.

Vishnu Manchu will soon foray into the web space.

Telugu actor-producer Vishnu Manchu recently announced three new films and a web series.

The first project will feature Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. This movie is based on a real-life incident which shook the entire IT sector in India.

Vishnu Manchu will also bankroll a new-age action thriller titled Mira Road, helmed by debutant director Subbu. The movie is slated to release at the end of this year.

The actor is venturing into Hollywood as well. The film will be directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead. The movie marks the debut of Vishnu’s wife Viranica as a producer.

Lastly, Vishnu Manchu is foraying into the web space with a political drama, starring Srikanth. The film will be helmed by debutant director Raj.

