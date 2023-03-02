Virupaksha new teaser: Sai Dharam Tej plunges into a fight to death as he struggles to confront the unknown

The teaser for Telugu film Virupaksha, featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, has just dropped. Going by the teaser, a determined Sai is ready for battle against an unknown force that is intent on destroying an entire village. The film is helmed by Karthik Dandu, produced by BVSN Prasad and written by Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar.

The teaser plunges into ominous music from the start, promising viewers lot of thrills. Several deaths have taken place in the village, due to a supernatural force and it is up to Sai to play messiah. While everyone panics and trembles with fear, Sai decides to fight to the death against the mysterious entities and struggles to find a solution, before he, himself is consumed by the darkness. The trailer promises intense action sequences and old-school spooks.

The first teaser of Virupaksha was released in December last year. What added to the gravitas of the teasers was that Jr NTR, who is basking in the global success of his film RRR, had lent his voice to the film as a narrator. Sai Dharam Tej had earlier thanked NTR Jr in a tweet saying, “Here’s #Virupaksha Title Glimpse we have put in much love & efforts. Wish it all pays off with your love. Thank you Tarak @tarak9999.”