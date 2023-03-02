scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Virupaksha new teaser: Sai Dharam Tej plunges into a fight to death as he struggles to confront the unknown

The teaser for Virupaksha, featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon has dropped.

Sai Dharam TejSai Dharam Tej in Virupaksha
Listen to this article
Virupaksha new teaser: Sai Dharam Tej plunges into a fight to death as he struggles to confront the unknown
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The teaser for Telugu film Virupaksha, featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, has just dropped. Going by the teaser, a determined Sai is ready for battle against an unknown force that is intent on destroying an entire village. The film is helmed by Karthik Dandu, produced by BVSN Prasad and written by Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar.

The teaser plunges into ominous music from the start, promising viewers lot of thrills. Several deaths have taken place in the village, due to a supernatural force and it is up to Sai to play messiah. While everyone panics and trembles with fear, Sai decides to fight to the death against the mysterious entities and struggles to find a solution, before he, himself is consumed by the darkness. The trailer promises intense action sequences and old-school spooks.

Also Read
ram charan and upasana
Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first baby in India: 'Thrilled to have ...
Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Ram Charan says he will be 'more than happy' to perform Naatu Naatu on Os...
brad pitt
RRR star Ram Charan blushes as American host refers to him as 'Indian Bra...
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s fir...

The first teaser of Virupaksha was released in December last year. What added to the gravitas of the teasers was that Jr NTR, who is basking in the global success of his film RRR, had lent his voice to the film as a narrator. Sai Dharam Tej had earlier thanked NTR Jr in a tweet saying, “Here’s #Virupaksha Title Glimpse we have put in much love & efforts. Wish it all pays off with your love. Thank you Tarak @tarak9999.”

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 19:07 IST
Next Story

Guiding BJP campaign before polls, steering it to govt now, Himanta Biswa Sarma is again man of the moment

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close