Virataparvam actor Sai Pallavi: I want to do movies that will last forever

This Friday will witness the release of the long-delayed film Virataparvam. Directed by Venu Udugula , the movie, starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxal movement in Andhra Pradesh during the 1990s.

Ahead of the film’s release, Sai Pallavi interacted with the media in Hyderabad and expressed her confidence in Virataparvam’s success at the box office. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

What was your first reaction when Venu Undugula narrated the story?

It was a new world for me. Venu made me understand the thought process of that period and the (Naxal) movement. So, it was an educational process for me.

What can you tell us about your character Vennela?

Vennela is as raw and real as possible. There is innocence in Vennela, and she dares to achieve what she believes in. I liked the spirit in the character.

Was it challenging to portray Vennela?

An artiste should always strive to push forward. Writing the same answers to the same question paper will not lead to excitement. There must be satisfaction in learning something and doing new things. So, it is the right thing to have some pressure while playing a character. Or else we start feeling bored.

Are there any similarities between Sai Pallavi and Vennela?

We both look at love from a similar perspective.

After Virataparvam, what are your thoughts on Naxalism?

I focused solely on playing Vennela. We have to be in that respective period to have an opinion. During the shoot, I learned why a group wants to be a part of a movement. It was a learning process for me.

Virataparvam’s release got postponed several times.

The delay in the film’s release indeed made me a bit anxious. But I feel this is the perfect time for Virataparvam’s release. Now cinegoers are coming to theatres again and watching different movies. I am confident that they will love our film as well.

Do you have any worries about Virataparvam’s commercial success?

We remember good films of legendary actors without thinking much about its commercial success. We cannot say which movie the audience likes or dislikes. So, the only thing I keep in mind is that the audience should always enjoy my work. Art is eternal, and I want to do movies that will last forever. Virataparvam is also a film which will be remembered forever.

Do you think that your present image as a star has become a barrier to do certain kind of movies?

I only take the love of the audience and never consider my image. But I will always have that pressure of telling good stories and becoming a part of good movies.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have Gargi and a Tamil film with Sivakartikeyan in the pipeline.