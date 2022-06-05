Virata Parvam trailer: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati’s film promises a riveting theatrical experience

In a promotional video of Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati said the film is tailor-made for Sai Pallavi. Back then, I assumed Rana Daggubati was being generous as a producer and hero of the film. But after watching the trailer of the film, I agree with him. Virata Parvam trailer, from the first frame to the last, is a treat for Sai Pallavi fans. She effortlessly fits into the world of Virata Parvam and makes us believe in her character.

The 3-minutes video starts by introducing us to Vennela, played by Sai Pallavi. She is a fan or hardcore admirer of a personality. She feels deeply for him, but she is unable to slot her feeling as love. Soon, we meet the man she has secretly fallen for – Rana Daggubati, who plays Comrade Ravanna also known by his pen name Aranya. Rana is part of a Naxalite group that believes in socialism. The group stands up for oppressed villagers who have been burdened by cruelty of politics. Director Venu Udugula very subtly makes a social comment, as he fuses both love and politics in the film.

As the trailer proceeds, we see Sai Pallavi trying hard to be a part of Rana’s life, but his goals keep pushing them apart. Because Sai Pallavi is hopelessly in love with Rana, she becomes a part of his world. And that is when Sai Pallavi’s character and the world of Virata Parvam shifts. From dialogues to the background score, Virata Parvam promises a riveting theatrical experience.

Watch Virata Parvam trailer

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Sai Pallavi wrote, “The biggest moments in history have originated from simple incidents. The key lies in the purity of emotion. This is one such story of honesty, love and adventure. I’m proud to share with you all the trailer of VIRATA PARVAM.”

Director Pa Ranjith also shared the trailer. He said, “Solid content with superb visuals, looking forward to watching it. This film will create an impact & discussion.”

Apart from Rana and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das and Naveen Chandra. It will release on June 17. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on July 1.