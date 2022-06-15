Virata Parvam star Sai Pallavi addresses Kashmir Files, religious persecution: ‘The oppressed should be protected’

Sai Pallavi is busy promoting her upcoming movie Virata Parvam, which is due in cinemas on June 17. She has played the role of a woman, who falls in love with a Naxal leader, played by Rana Daggubati. The film is said to be inspired by real-life incidents.

During a media interview, Pallavi was asked whether she was influenced by the left-wing movement in her personal life. She clarified that she doesn’t take sides. However, she made no bones about her objection to using violence in the name of any religion.

“I grew up in a neutral family where I was taught to be a good human being. I was taught I should protect the ones who are being hurt. The oppressed should be protected. Irrespective of their stature. I have heard about the left-wing and the right-wing. But, we can never surely tell who’s wrong and who’s right,” Sai said.

She went on to add, “The Kashmiri Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, recently a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents? We have to be good human beings. If we are good ones, we won’t hurt others. To answer your question, justice won’t be there either on the side of the right or the left, if you are not a good human being. I’m very neutral. So what I believe is if you are stronger than me, and you are oppressing me, then you are in the wrong. A large number of people oppressing a small group of people is wrong. A battle has to be fought between two equals,” she told Greatandhra.

Virata Parvam is written and directed by Venu Udugula. The movie also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in the supporting cast.